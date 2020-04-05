Scotland´s Medical Chief Breaking Her Own Coronavirus Rules by Going to Second Home





SCOTLAND´S chief medical officer has been criticised for not practising what she has preached over Covid-19 isolation, as she was photographed leaving a second family home in Fife.

Dr Catherine Calderwood was forced to apologise and said her reasons for visiting the house in Fife were “not legitimate” and she is “truly sorry for not following advice she gave to others”.

She had previously advised all Scots to stay at home during the crisis,.

Photos of Calderwood and her family close to a coastal property in Earlsferry, an hour´s drive from her main home in Edinburgh, were published in The Scottish Sun.

Despite facing resignation calls from some people, Claderwood said she has spoken to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and will “continue to focus entirely” on her job of advising ministers over the outbreak.





In a statement, Dr Calderwood said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the issue reported in the media . While there are reasons for what I did, they do not justify it and they were not legitimate reasons to be out of my home.”

“While I and my family followed the guidance on social distancing at all times, I understand that I did not follow the advice I am giving to others, and I am truly sorry for that.”





“I know how important this advice is and I do not want my mistake to distract from that.”

“I have a job to do as chief medical officer to provide advice to ministers on the path of this virus and to support the medical profession as they work night and day to save lives, and having spoken with the First Minister this morning I will continue to focus entirely on that job.”