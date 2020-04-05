Party host charged with assault and threats and victim sanctioned for violating lockdown regulations in Spain’s Mallorca





POLICE have charged a 27-year-old woman with assault and threatening behaviour for attacking a man with a knife at a house party in Palma on Saturday and sanctioned the victim for being there.

The victim told the officers responding to the call reporting the incident that a friend had invited him to the get-together at a home in the Foners district. He claimed he had been chatting to one of the woman who lives there in the sitting room when she went into the kitchen and came back brandishing a knife.

She allegedly threatened to kill the man and managed to cut him a couple of times.

Police issued sanctions to both the supposed victim and another man for violating the lockdown restrictions on movement.



