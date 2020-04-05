Morocco’s King in Mass Prisoner Pardoning to Stop Coronavirus Spreading





MOROCCO’S King Mohammed VI has pardoned 5,645 prisoners in a move to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus in his country.

The monarch called for “taking all necessary measures to strengthen the protection of inmates and correctional institutions from the coronavirus.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances associated with the current health emergency and the precautions needed to be taken, this process will be implemented in a gradual manner,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday (April 4), the Moroccan Ministry of Health said that the total number of Covid-19 infections rose to 919 across the North African state, including 59 deaths and 66 recovered cases.



