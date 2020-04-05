



Just as President Pedro Sánchez announced a new two-week extension of the State of Alarm to try to contain the virus, residents of a small town in Jaén decided enough was enough and put on a full blast ‘no holes barred’ street party and gave a ‘two-fingered salute’ to the lockdown.

The coronavirus crisis has plunged all Spaniards and expats alike into a nightmare that no one yet knows for sure when it will end. The success of ending the pandemic, or at least stopping the contagion curve, depends on the involvement of society in supporting the strict lockdown measures.

-- Advertisement --



It is essential to follow the instructions of the experts to apply a social distancing and respect the confinement orders established by the government.

As can be seen in the videos that are circulating on social networks, dozens of people violated the confinement decreed after the State of Alarm to join a kind of procession on public roads.

The revel took place Saturday afternoon with the music at full volume, just a few hours after President Pedro Sánchez announced a new two-week extension of the State of Alarm to try to contain the virus, incredible!





Lo estoy flipando mucho. Visto en Facebook. Beas de Segura. pic.twitter.com/LKpXlEbPcg — Sr.Caballero (@ivan_ika96) April 4, 2020



Lockdown Lunacy kicks in as the locals in Jaén throw a Rebellious Spanish Street Party

The city of Beas de Segura has released a statement on its Facebook account to condemn and deeply regret the facts. They maintain that this behavior does not reflect the attitude of the rest of the population that is respecting the confinement orders.

Local police were called immediately and arrests were made but more details are scarce.