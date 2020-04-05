Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 01.00am GMT today), more than 1,201,443 people now have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,098,006, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 890,594 people are currently infected, of which 42,324 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 310,849 cases, 246,174 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 64,675 have died from the disease.

The US remains the country with the most cases of Covid-19 (311,357), followed by Spain (126,168) and Italy (124,632). Both Germany and France have also overtaken China now too, with 96,092 and 89,953 cases, respectively.

France suffered the most losses from the disease today, with 1,053 deaths, followed by the US (1,048), Spain (749) and the UK (708).

The US also has the most number of new cases (34,196), followed by France (7,788) and Spain (6,969). Here’s a complete breakdown from Worldometer below.







