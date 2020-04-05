Keir Starmer accuses the government of making ‘serious mistakes’ over the Coronavirus crisis in the UK





New Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has said that the government’s failure to provide enough protective equipment for frontline workers and delays over testing have been “serious mistakes” in tackling the coronavirus.

Sir Keir Starmer said that ministers took too long to explain why they were “so far behind” on testing and also called for a “national vaccine programme” against the virus he also said ministers should publish an “exit strategy” to end the lockdown.

Sir Keir has already spoken to PM Boris Johnson and agreed to meet next week to discuss the coronavirus crisis. The 57-year-old decisively won the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday, defeating Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey in a ballot of party members and other supporters. Sir Keir said: “The Labour Party I lead will do our bit to offer solutions.

“But we will also speak for those who have been ignored; and where we see mistakes we are under a duty to expose them to ensure that they are rectified as soon as possible.”



