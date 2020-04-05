Italy records its lowest daily death toll for more than two weeks as the number of critical care patients continues to decline





ITALY today recorded its lowest daily death toll from Coronavirus in more than two weeks and saw the number of patients in intensive care decline for the second day.

The death toll from the Covid-19 epidemic rose by 525 to 15,887, the lowest number of fatalities reported in a day by the civil protection service since the 427 registered on March 19.

There were 3,977 people in intensive care, a fall of 17 from 3,994 on Friday, when officials reported the first drop in intensive care numbers since the outbreak of the epidemic in the north of the country in late February.

In addition the number of confirmed cases rose to 128,948 from yesterday’s 124,632, a lower increase than the day before, adding to signs that a nationwide lockdown since March 9 could be starting to bear fruit.







