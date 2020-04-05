Irish Gang Member & Murder Suspect Shot Dead in Planned Hit in Belfast





A man in Belfast was shot dead in broad daylight and is believed to have been a suspect relating to the murder of a 17-year-old who was savagely killed earlier this year.

Named locally and on social media as Robbie Lawlor, 35, the victim was shot in the front garden of a house in the Etna Drive area of Ardoyne, at around 11.50am on Saturday morning.

Lawlor was believed to have been a senior figure in a feuding criminal gang and was in hiding since the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, whose dismembered remains were found in Dublin in January.

The attack has been condemned by police, who have since arrested four men in connection with th shooting.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said: “Those involved in this murder selfishly gave no thought to the impact on frontline emergency services who are already working hard to keep people safe with an already stretched resource.





“Not only did they carry out this callous murder leaving a family experiencing their worst nightmare, but they did not care that children and other members of this north Belfast community were placed at risk.”



