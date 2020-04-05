Guardia Civil Officers find Missing OAP Asleep in a Field in Zaragoza Spain





WHEN it was discovered that an elderly person had disappeared from a nursing home in Villanueva de Gállego in Zaragoza yesterday evening (April 4), worried staff alerted the local police authorities and asked for their help.

The following morning, officers of the Guardia Civil who were on patrol and had received the report, saw what at first appeared to be a bundle by the side of a country road.

After stopping to investigate, they discovered that it was the missing person and called out health personnel to check that they were not ill or infected with Covid-19.

Once the all clear was given, the ‘fugitive’ was returned to the old people’s home in which they live.



