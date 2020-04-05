EXCLUSIVE: Brave Covid-19 survivor speaks about his ‘excruciating’ experience with coronavirus, urging Brits to take it seriously





Ryan Bellamy from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire has spoken bravely about his painful experience with coronavirus, despite being young and healthy and is urging others to take it seriously.

RYAN BELLAMY has posted publicly on social media about his fight against Covid-19 and has given EWN the permission to tell others about his story in order for others in Britain to take coronavirus seriously.

-- Advertisement --



Known to be young, fit and healthy Ryan was always grateful for his health, although adhering to the rules that the government put in place, he admits he never thought he would be affected by the deadly virus that is crippling the nation.

Last Thursday, March 26 Ryan woke feeling pleasantly healthy like any other day but started to feel strange after playing with his son and stopping for lunch, “I started to feel strange and weak, roll on a couple of hours and I was hit with an extreme fever and high body temperatures just shy of 40 degrees,” said Ryan who was then ‘completely floored and bedded for the rest of the day.’

“Later that evening chest pains started, and when I say pain I mean someone shoving a big sharp knife in the middle of your lung, excruciating to the level of tears and being convinced that this is now getting serious.





“These chest pains stayed for a good 18 hours or so, after an ambulance visit and advice that I was Covid, I was told to isolate.”

“The next two to three days followed with a bad cough, fatigue to the extreme level where I was sleeping 20+ hours a day with continuing fever after fever,” Ryan continued.





“I lost all level of energy, I couldn’t even sit up in bed without puffing and panting like I’d just ran a mile.

“Monday night appeared and my breathing had hit a stage where I couldn’t grasp air from anywhere, I eventually gave in to my amazing Shelly’s constant questions of whether she could call the ambulance again knowing that it was getting scary.”

Ryan was later admitted to hospital with collapsed lungs and had developed pneumonia along with a ‘very bad infection.’

“The pain that this creates I can’t even put into words, excruciating, makes you just want to give up, it throws you around the bed and onto the floor and you literally cannot stop it.”

Thankfully Ryan, although still bedded has been been discharged from hospital and is on the road to recovery.

Sadly he witnessed the stress and panic amongst hospital staff and how it affected others leaving it an ‘eye opener.’

“I genuinely believe that I am on the road to recovery but I completely see why this is killing people.

“I’m on day 10 and counting and I’d say I’m not getting my energy back for a couple of weeks.”

Ryan wants to share his story to purely show it can effect anyone, even if you are fit and healthy.

News comes the same day as a further 555 people have lost their lives in the UK to coronavirus, and footage of Britons ignoring the government’s rules during a warm and sunny weekend.

We want to wish Ryan and his family, Shelly and son Arlo, all the best with his recovery and thank him for bravely sharing his story.