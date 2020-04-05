Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja Seeing Raid on Gym that was Staying Open During Lockdown





THE Guardia Civil have sealed off a Torrevieja gym that was being used to break the State of Alarm rules.

A 40-year-old Spaniard is being investigated over an alleged crime of serious disobedience after he continued to run his facility behind closed doors.

Neighbours tipped off the authorities that people were coming and going from the premises in breach of the lockdown law.

Guardia officers staked out the building and spotted a stream of visitors entering it after they knocked on the door in a specific way.

None of the clients seemed to carry any protective equipment like gloves or masks, and of course broke the confinement rules as well.



