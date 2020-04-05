Costa Blanca in Spain is Continuing to See Fall in New Covid-19 Cases





VALENCIAN health minister, Ana Barcelo, speaking this Sunday lunchtime, has announced that 68 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Alicante Province.

That’s a fall of 40 per cent on the figures for announced on Saturday.

The number of fresh cases declared yesterday (April 4) was 114, so the latest news appears to be backing up Barcelo’s view that the Covid-19 rise is starting to plateau out.

The total reported figure for Alicante Province this Sunday, as of noon, now stands at 2,627.

Eighteen people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 263 in the region.





There is, for the second successive day, a marginally smaller number in hospital ICUs in the region, but the number of health workers infected with Covid-19 has gone up by 12 to 510.



