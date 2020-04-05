Coronavirus: Wayne Rooney slams Matt Hancock and claims players have been turned into ‘scapegoats’





FORMER England captain Wayne Rooney has hit out at Matt Hancock after the health secretary said Premier League stars should take a pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis.

There have been calls for players to give up a chunk of their wages in recent days, with the Premier League also suggesting that they should take a pay cut of 30 per cent.

That has been met with fury, with a number of top flight players planning to make direct donations to the NHS as they battle with Covid-19.

Wayne told The Times: ‘I’m not every player. I’m 34, I’ve had a long career and I’ve earned well.

‘I’m in a place where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position.





‘Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?

‘How the past few days have played out is a disgrace. First the health secretary, Matt Hancock, in his daily update on coronavirus, said that Premier League players should take a pay cut.





‘He was supposed to be giving the nation the latest on the biggest crisis we’ve faced in our lifetimes.

‘Why was the pay of footballers even in his head? Was he desperate to divert attention from his government’s handling of this pandemic?’

He added: ‘I get that players are well paid and could give up money. But this should be getting done on a case-by-case basis. Clubs should be sitting down with each player and explaining what savings it needs to survive. Players would accept that.

‘One player might say, “I can afford a 30 per cent cut”; another might say, “I can only afford 5 per cent.”

‘Personally, I’d have no problem with some of us paying more. I don’t think that would cause any dressing room problems.’

The 34-year-old then revealed a young player at Championship side Derby – who are likely to fall in line with Premier League plans – who helps support his family would struggle if he was asked to take a significant cut.

He continued: ‘We have one player who lives with his mum on a council estate – not that that matters – who I imagine has responsibility for paying the bills for his whole family.

‘He’s a footballer but he’s facing the same circumstances as lots of people in our country today.

‘He’s a youngster and hasn’t had time to build up any security to fall back on. A cut might be fine for me but what about him?

‘Thirty per cent of £2,000-a-week would lose him £600 – and that could be what his family needs to live on.

‘Remember, players’ careers are short so they have to make investments or have savings, with most facing retirement at 35 but – unlike a previous generation – unable to draw a pension until much later.’