Coronavirus: Piers Morgan cuts ties with Lord Sugar over behaviour





Piers Morgan has claimed he is ‘done’ with pal Lord Alan Sugar over opposing views on the public going to parks during coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain presenter blasted The Apprentice mogul for his ‘disgraceful’ behaviour as the duo once again locked horns on Twitter – and this time he drew a line under their friendship.

-- Advertisement --



It all kicked off when Piers expressed his anger at the public going off to parks to sunbathe over the weekend, calling them ‘traitors’ and ‘morons’.

Taking issue with the journalist’s opinion, Lord Sugar penned: ‘I can’t for the life of me understand what @piersmorgan is on about in respect to sunbathing.

‘If you are 10 ft away from the next person in the open what’s wrong with that? In Essex we have big fields if you are in the middle of one chilling out in the sun whats wrong with that?’





Hitting back, Piers retorted: ‘Billionaire hiding safely in his luxury Florida home demands the right for British people to all go out sunbathing, in direct contravention of Govt. instructions, as UK #coronavirus death toll rockets incl more & more NHS staff on the frontline.

‘What an utter disgrace.’





Piers then went one step further to highlight that his friendship with Lord Sugar is officially over.

I’m done with @Lord_Sugar, trust me,’ he wrote in response to a follower’s question about why he was giving Lord Sugar his time.

‘His behaviour over this crisis has been an absolute disgrace, especially for a peer. But when he actively encourages British people to go out sunbathing, I can’t just sit back & say nothing.

‘His reckless, shameful stupidity will kill people.’