BREAKING NEWS: Twenty four hours with no coronavirus deaths on Spain’s Costa Almeria

FOR the first time in nearly a fortnight there have been no coronavirus deaths in Almeria.
But along with the good news is the bad news that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province has gone up by 27 since Saturday.
The new provincial total for people testing positive is 346, according to the latest figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families regional ministry.
This is 146 more than a week ago.
As of today there are 151 coronavirus patients in hospital. Thirty are in intensive care.
There is one other piece of encouraging news: 39 people have now made a full recovery from the virus, two more than yesterday.