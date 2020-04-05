BREAKING NEWS: Lord Bath of Longleat dead after contracting Coronavirus





THE eccentric owner of Longleat Safari Park, Alexander Thynn, has died from coronavirus aged 87.



Lord Bath sadly passed away yesterday after being admitted to hospital in Bath on March 28.

Longleat announced the devastting news today.

Their statement read: “It is with the deepest sadness we have to announce Lord Bath has died at the age of 87.

“Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, passed away on Saturday.





“He was admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on March 28 where it was confirmed he had the coronavirus.



