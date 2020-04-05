BREAKING: Boris Johnson Admitted into Hospital after Covid-19 Diagnosis





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The UK’s Prime Minister will be undergoing tests after suffering from Covid-19, with experts stating that he will most likely undergo several blood tests and a chest x-ray.

It is believed that the PM was taken to an NHS hospital.

A spokeswoman from Downing Street has said: “Mr Johnson continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus, including a high temperature.”

They have noted at this stage, the Prime Minister has been admitted into hospital as a ‘precautionary step.’





The news follows the discovery that Boris Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, also tested positive for coronavirus and is also pregnant.



