A second plane from China arrives in Madrid with 82 tons of urgently required medical equipment





This afternoon the second plane from China landed in Madrid, loaded with 82 tons of medical supplies and 228 beds which had been purchased by the regional government, the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, reported on Twitter this afternoon.

-- Advertisement --



It is the second of the planes with medical equipment purchased by the regional government, the first arrived on April 1 with more than half a million masks, in total the government has spent around 23.3 million euros on such items.

A Government spokesman said that further equipment is on the way, delays are due difficulties in sourcing products in an extremely busy marketplace, he said.



