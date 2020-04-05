9,000 kilos of basic food supplies for vulnerable groups in Costa Blanca’s Villajoyosa





More than 9,000 kilos of food has been donated to Red Cross (Cruz Roja) to help vulnerable groups in Villajoyosa struggling during the State of Alarm.

THE town hall has organised the delivery of basic food items, from the Cáritas del Carmen food bank, to the Red Cross, which will be distributed to those in need who request it.

In addition, Villajoyosa’s Department of Social Welfare has set up a budget to enable residents to purchase fresh produce from shops in the town, through a system of vouchers provided by the Red Cross.

Councillor for Social Welfare of Vilera, Asun Lloret said “We are trying to guarantee a response to all the people who need food through all the possible ways during these difficult days.”

The council’s Social Services has set up three telephone lines on the same number 965 894 212, to attend to the needs of people in a situation of social vulnerability.



