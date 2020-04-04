Valentino & Balmain parent company Mayhoola donates €1m to Spain’s IFEMA to fight coronavirus





Mayhoola, the parent company of fashion brands Valentino and Balmain, is donating €1 million euros to Madrid’s IFEMA, the makeshift hospital built to treat coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.

“The objective of this temporary healthcare facility is to accommodate 1,300 patients suffering from Covid-19,” said Mayhoola, in a press release statement. “The extraordinary temporary hospital facility will serve to improve the handling of the health emergency situation in Madrid, one of the more affected cities in Spain by the pandemic.”

The move comes shortly after both fashion brands Gucci and Valentino pledged €2 million and €1 million, respectively, to help fight the coronavirus. Since the pandemic started, fashion brands have responded in a variety of ways from manufacturing personal protective equipment like masks and hospital gowns to donating cash.