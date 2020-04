THE Catalan government has lifted the complete quarantine of Igualada as Covid-19 cases in the four towns lowers to that of the rest of Catalonia.

Since March 12, only essential services have been able to go in and out of four central towns to prevent a Covid-19 cluster.

Home affairs and health ministers agreed it is right to relax the tight lockdown because the “basic reproductive ratio of Covid-19” in the Igualada area “has been lowered to similar levels as that of the rest of Catalonia.”