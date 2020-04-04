SPIRITS RAISED in Ireland as street throws a massive party, following guidelines as the country remains in lockdown





Residents living on the street in Cork, Ireland sat in their front gardens and played games, ate food and drank as loud music was played through a speaker.

A whole street threw a mad-looking bingo party complete with loud music, alcohol and food in a bid to keep themselves entertained throughout the corona lockdown.

With the Government telling residents to stay indoors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, one road in Cork, Ireland decided to throw a party to lift spirits.

However, this was no ordinary party – with attendees confined to their front gardens.

The mad scene was recorded by Shannon Buckley and shows residents sitting in front of their homes while loud music is played which everyone can hear.





Some families can be seen drinking alcohol and eating food, while others are dancing and singing.





One family kept themselves entertained by playing cards.

Shannon assured the only people who were in close contact all live in the same household – so the social distancing measures were well adhered to.

One video shows people dancing away as classic hit ‘Rhythm is a Dancer’ by Snap! is blared across the street.

It is understood that police did visit the street to make sure guidelines were being followed, but left after not seeing any issues.