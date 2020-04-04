Spain’s Rafa Nadal Thanks Rival Djokovic, Calling Him ‘Class Act’ For Charity Donation





TENNIS star, Rafa Nadal, has called his on-court rival Novak Djokovic, a “class act.” as he became the latest star to donate money to Rafa’s fundraising campaign to buy protective gear for health staff fighting Covid-19 in Spain.

Nadal recently launched a drive to raise €11 million amongst his fellow Spanish sports stars, which would be given to the Red Cross.

The Spaniard and Serbian might be massive rivals in tennis, but off-court, they are good friends, and Djokovic was happy to boost Rafa’s fund as an overseas contributor.

Nadal expressed his gratitude on social media, saying: “A huge thanks to Novak for the contribution to our campaign. Class Act.”

In his native Serbia, Djokovic has pledged a million euros to buy ventilators, with Swiss ace, Roger Federer also donating the same amount to needy families in his country.







