Spain’s Much-Loved Singer, Luis Eduardo Aute, Dies at 76 Years





THE Spanish singer and composer, Luis Eduardo Aute, who was famous for his political songs when Spain moved to democracy after the Franco era, has died at the age of 76.

The many talents of Aute included being a film director, sculptor, poet, and painter.

It was however as a recording artist with over 20 albums to his name that Spaniards will mostly remember him for.

He withdrew from public life after suffering a heart attack in 2016, when he also spent two months in a coma.

The Latin Recording Academy described Luis Eduardo Aute as a “musical genius and beautiful human being.”



