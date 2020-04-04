Spain´s Costa Blanca´s Coronavirus Infection Figures are Showing Possible Slowdown in Rise





THE latest Covid-19 figures for Alicante Province have shown 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, but there are indications that case numbers and hospital admissions might be starting to level out.

The Saturday(April 4th) briefing from Valencian health minister, Ana Barcelo, revealed that 245 people had so far died from coronavirus in the region.

114 new cases had been registered since Friday, bringing the infected total of people to 2,559.

Barcelo admitted that 498 health workers were tested as positive for Covid-19 in Alicante Province, a rise of 26 people over one day.

The minister suggested that the figures are beginning to plateau, but she warned residents to stay on their guard and to follow all of the isolation rules.





A further positive sign is that fewer people are beginning to be admitted to the region´s hospitals.



