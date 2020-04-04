Spain´s Costa Blanca Seeing Priest Hitting the Roof to Bless his Flock During Covid Crisis





SPAIN´s priests have had to try to come up with novel ideas during the Covid-19 pandemic to try to keep in touch with their parishioners.

Most have been able to offer video and audio streaming of church services after restrictions meant no congregations were allowed under social-distancing rules.

But one priest in the town of Redován literally went a few steps forward….actually quite a few steps literally, as he clambered to the top of his church to give the whole of the area a special and somewhat high blessing.

Father Eloy Martín from the Church of San Miguel Arcángel de Redovan was not alone, as he got a friend of his to join him to record a video of the blessing, which was then posted on the church´s Facebook page.

Eloy said he has enjoyed getting comments from around the world including Brazil and Mexico.





“The climb wasn´t that dangerous because I don´t suffer from vertigo”, Eloy explained.

“I usually go up to the roof to fix the tiles or do work in the bell tower. There is a small ledge, where you can walk reasonably safely, even though that is not apparent in the video”.





Despite requests from parishioners, the priest has insisted that there will not be a repeat performance, but that his special blessing was a gesture to the local community that they were not alone in these difficult times.