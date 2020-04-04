Sir Keir Starmer is new Labour Party Leader in the UK





WITH the lockdown and coronavirus taking the bulk of news headlines, the fight for the Labour Party leadership has been somewhat overlooked except by the unions and party faithful.

Sir Keir Starmer won the battle with 56 per cent of the vote, beating Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy in the last ballot with Angela Rayner being elected deputy leader.

Once he has put together his Shadow Cabinet, which is expected to include his two main rivals for the leadership, he will have to decide which way the party is to go and also how he can become involved with the Conservative government after Boris Johnson called for cooperation between all parties during this time of National Crisis.

Accepting the role, he paid tribute to Jeremy Corbyn but recognised that Labour having lost four elections in a row “has a mountain to climb.”

The politics of the MP for Holborn and St Pancras are generally nearer centre left than extreme left and with the crisis he has an opportunity to work for the good of the country and raise the Labour party status with the public at large.



