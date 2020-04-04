Signs coronavirus spread stabilising in Spain’s Balearic Islands





THERE are signs the spread of coronavirus is stabilising in the Balearic Islands.

The Health Ministry reported today Saturday that there have been 14 new contagions since Friday, compared with an increase of 53 in the previous 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



This put the total number of people testing positive for Covid-19 on the islands at 1,271, or 1.1 per cent more than on Friday.

The news was also less awful on the daily coronavirus fatalities. Two more people have lost their lives, but on Friday there were six times more. The current Balearic total for fatal victims stands at 71.

The really good news is that the number of people making a full recovery from the virus on the islands has gone up from 239 to 422 in a day.





There are now 634 coronavirus patients hospitalised and 114 in intensive care.



