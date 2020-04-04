School break-in thief arrested within hours on Costa Almeria





NATIONAL POLICE in El Ejido arrested a man suspected of breaking into a local junior school and making off with computer equipment just hours after the theft.

Officers investigating the school’s report of the robbery found the thief had forced open a metal blind and a window to get in. He got away with two desktop computers, screens and keyboards, as well a printer and a laminating machine.

But just four hour later police detained the suspect. Officers also recovered all the stolen items from his home.