Retired mental health worker, 59, dies from coronavirus after answering call to return and help NHS





A retired mental health worker has died from coronavirus after returning to the front line to help the struggling NHS in the fight against Covid-19.

Glen Corbin, 59, from Brent in north-west London, worked as a healthcare assistant at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health for many years and had recently retired.

He then returned to his role to help in the fight against coronavirus working in both acute and rehabilitation services.

His colleagues have paid tribute to him after he died of the disease, saying he was looking forward to his 60th birthday this year.

They said: ‘Glen was a much loved colleague and will be sorely missed. Our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones at this sad and difficult time.’





Last week the PM thanked the doctors, nurses and other former professionals for returning to duty, as well as the 750,000 members of the public who have volunteered to aid the health service.



