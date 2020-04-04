Record daily number for coronavirus complete recoveries on Spain’s Costa Almeria





THERE has been a daily record for the number of people in Almeria making a full recovery from coronavirus.

In all 12 more people had successfully fought off the virus by Saturday, bringing the provincial total for full recoveries to 37.

-- Advertisement --



But while Almeria remains one of the parts of Spain least hit by the pandemic, the number of new infections continues to go up.

The latest figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families regional ministry show there are 18 more confirmed cases than on Friday, compared with an increase of 11 a day earlier. This brings the total testing positive to 319.

There have also been two further Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, meaning 22 people have lost their lives to the virus in Almeria.





As it stands, 146 people testing positive for coronavirus in the province are in hospital: 27 are in intensive care.



