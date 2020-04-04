Queen’s Coronavirus speech which will be aired on Sunday ‘will be deeply personal and echo her father’s words during WW2’





It is only the fifth time The Queen has made such address to the nation during her 68 year reign, and it will see her ask Brits and the Commonwealth to take pride in helping one another.

The Queen will evoke a wartime spirit on Sunday night to pay tribute to medics risking their lives on the Covid-19 front line.

And she speaks of her hope that we will look back with pride for generations to come on our response to the crisis.

The head of state’s hand-written speech is the first by a monarch at a time of national crisis since the Second World War when her father King George VI addressed the nation over 70 years ago.

In an historic televised address, the 93-year-old monarch urges everyone to pull together to help the vulnerable.





Palace sources say the broadcast is “a deeply personal message from Her Majesty reflecting her experience in other difficult times”.

It will go out to millions around the country and the Commonwealth on television and radio at 8pm and could be the most watched and listened-to broadcast in British history.





The Queen will say: “I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time.

“A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the lives of us all.”

A senior palace source said: “Her Majesty has always been ready to speak to the people when called upon by the Government and when the time is right.”

In another deeply emotive observation, the Queen will say: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.

”That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.”

Sources say the monarch’s speech “will recognise the pain already felt by many families and thank those who are following the official guidance to stay at home to protect the vulnerable”.

She will pay special tribute to NHS doctors, nurses and other medical staff, the army of care workers and those carrying out essential roles including shop workers and delivery drivers.

The Sunday People can reveal for the first time the mammoth undertaking needed to facilitate the Queen’s unprecedented statement.