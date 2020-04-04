Leaked Documents circulate on Twitter reveal LOCKDOWN in Spain is to be extended to April 30th





Leaked documents are circulating on Twitter this morning that Spain’s lockdown and state of emergency regulations are shortly to be extended until the 30th of April.

Whilst the nation awaits an a official announcement from the Government it does appear from the published documents the 30th is the extension date.

Spain’s numbers decreased for the first time today but it seems whilst now hopefully in decline the Government will take no risks and see out another 3 weeks of lockdown in the fight against the virus.

Also restrictions are likely to be in place when eventually the lockdown winds down, one seems to be that the compulsory measure of face masks being applied as it currently is in China.



