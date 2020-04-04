Father gives young son ‘Danny DeVito’ haircut because he refused to stay home during coronavirus lockdown





A Filipino father decided to teach his son a lesson in his own way, to prevent his little one from escaping to play outside and bypassing the lockdown measures, he decided to give him a bad haircut hoping he would be too embarrassed to go out.

THE boy’s older sister shared the images on Facebook, a post that has already been shared nearly 60,000 times and has more than 35,000 comments. In it, you can see the photo of the young man with the centre part shaved a la Danny DeVito!

-- Advertisement --



Rather than scold or convince him, his father made the decision to shave his head to make him ashamed to go out. From what can be seen in the photos, he is proud of the result, as he poses smiling with his heartbroken son.

Facebook users published many comments, some laughing but with some pity for the kid, many agreed with ‘punishment’ citing the father acted correctly because he was worried about his son’s well-being. Comment

What do you think, was that deserved, was it over-the-top, what would you do? please let us know. The winner will be given a voucher to receive an identical haircut from John – the ‘blind expat Barber’! Come on, what are you waiting for? Get those comments rolling in lol.



