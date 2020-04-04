Ex-Barcelona and Spain International Footballer, Xavi, Donates a Million Euros to Hospital in Covid-19 Frontline





FORMER Barcelona footballer, Xavi Hernandez, has donated a million euros to the Catalan capital’s Hospital Clinic.

Xavi and his wife Nuria, made the gift to the facility to help it in the work against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-Barcelona favourite was thanked by the hospital on Twitter:

“Xavi Hernandez and Nuria Cunillera have made a donation of €1 million to the clinic to face up to Covid-19. Thanks a lot for your help and support… All together, we will get there.”

Xavi, who now manages a club in Qatar, posted a video on his Twitter account, saying: “Nuria and I, support the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona’s fight against the coronavirus. Thanks to the donations they are receiving, the hospital has acquired equipment for patients and healthcare professionals.”



