Easy Jet CEO speaks out as flights to Spain’s Costa Del Sol And Costa Blanca are currently affected





Easy Jet CEO who supplies the majority of flights to Spain’s holiday resorts on the Costa Del Sol & Costa Blanca speak out to all customers.

With customers currently on lockdown conditions and flight travel heavily restricted the CEO of Easy Jet has spoken out and here’s what he has to say:

“On behalf of everyone at easyJet, I hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe at this time.

I wanted to write to you to let you know what’s been happening at easyJet.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been working hard to repatriate more than 45,000 customers from across Europe, and we will continue to work with governments to support the ongoing effort to get people home where needed.

However, with our number one priority being the safety and wellbeing of customers and crew, and with the travel restrictions across Europe, we took the decision to temporarily ground all of our fleet of aircraft. This means that throughout April, there will be no easyJet flights operating anywhere on our network other than for repatriation.





If your flight is cancelled as a result of this, I am sorry. Our customer service team will be in touch to let you know how to switch to a new flight, get a voucher or be reimbursed. We are currently dealing with an unprecedented number of calls and are working hard to try and process these as quickly as we can – however, with a number of our service centres directly affected by government restrictions, it may take longer than usual and so we thank you for your patience.

I know that this has been a difficult and frustrating time for many of you who have had travel plans disrupted, who may have waited on calls, or who faced difficulties booking onto rescue flights, so I am sorry if this has been the case.





Rest assured, my team and I are working around the clock trying to ease the disruption as much as we can. I am extremely proud of the way that everyone here, from call centre staff to the crew onboard, has given their all at such a challenging time.

Looking to the future

We’re missing travel as much as anyone and will continue to evaluate when we can start flying again. As soon as we can do so safely, we’ll be back in the skies again – proudly taking you on your holidays, business trips, and weekends away with friends and loved ones.

Until then, I wanted to say thank you for your support and understanding. Please look after yourselves, and we look forward to warmly welcoming you back on board one day soon”

Sincerely,

Johan Lundgren

CEO, easyJet