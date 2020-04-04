Dose of classical culture for coronavirus lockdown confinement on the Costa Almeria





THE OCAL Almeria city orchestra and the provincial government have come together to offer a weekly online dose of classical culture to make the enforced coronavirus confinement a little bit more bearable.

‘#MusicaEnCasa’ premieres this Saturday evening with the Diputacion de Al,eroa sharing an OCAL performance of Camile Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals on its www.dipalme.org website and on Facebook and Twitter from 7pm onwards.

Every week there will be a chance to enjoy one of the orchestra’s best concerts of recent times.

“With this initiative we want to bring to Almeria society a cultural entertainment proposal to make the isolation situation in which we are immersed more pleasant”, explained Culture and Cinema deputy Manuel Guzman.

“Culture represents a fundamental pillar of our lives, and which takes on greater importance in this health emergency”, Guzman added.





“We have to have a positive attitude and adapt to this situation in the best way and make to most of the time, taking an interest in culture, which also enriches us personally. A great way to do this is with the excellent music of OCAL”

The OCAL Carnival of the Animals performance is a fresh, fun family pleaser, featuring colourful masks, and narration and dance by the Dragones en El Andamio theatre company.



