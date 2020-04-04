Covid-19: New cases & deaths continue to surge on Spain’s Costa del Sol but so does the recovery rate





ALTHOUGH the number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and deaths have gone up in Costa del Sol’s Malaga, so have the number of people who have fully recovered.

According to the health authorities, the number of people who have fully recovered from the disease, is now greater than the number of deaths.

The number of new people infected with coronavirus continues to increase in Malaga, although at a much slower rate. There are now 1,800 diagnosed with Covid-19, with 1,010 people hospitalised, of which 79 are in intensive care. However, on a positive note, the number of people who have fully recovered from the disease is far greater than the number of Covid-19 deaths. So far, 162 people have recovered, compared to 110 deaths in the province.