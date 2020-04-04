Costa del Sol Hotels In Spain are ‘shooting themselves in foot’ as they turn off booking systems as holiday makers want to book now





Costa del Sol Hotels whilst currently closed are ‘shooting themselves in the foot’ says tourism expert as they turn off booking systems

The hotels on the Costa del Sol are currently closed due to lockdown regulations but with hotel booking systems turned off says holiday expert Rian Rodber from Hayes Travel.

Whilst hotels turn to governments for financial bail outs and the coasts of Spain head to long-lasting recessions as spring tourism trade has been totally wiped out, the holiday expert points out that hotels are not helping themselves. She told the Euro Weekly News:

“A lot of hotels have their booking systems turned off and are not taking reservations or more importantly payments, clients are trying to book and pay as they sit on lockdown, dying to get back out and on holiday, this week saw a record amount of searches for holidays in Spain, but yet people can’t book many of their regular or favourite choices because the hotels aren’t taking bookings, it’s financial suicide.

“Hotel owners need to start preparing and get their staff operating and more importantly get their booking systems turned on and taking payments, the Brits especially are dying to get away but can’t book, where’s the business sense in that? People should be able to book for June and July especially, they can always refund if in the unlikely scenario Spain is still in lockdown.

“They are shooting themselves in the foot,” claimed Rodber.



