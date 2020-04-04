Costa del Sol 24-hour home healthcare service says Covid-19 patients are “recovering favourably”





COSTA DEL SOL’S 24-hour home healthcare service, Helicópteros Sanitarios, says coronavirus patients in its care are “recovering favourably.”

Helicópteros Sanitarios is a 24-hour medical service based in Marbella, Fuengirola and Sabinillas (Manilva). which has a fleet of mobile ICUs, medical ambulances with the latest advances, and equipped cars and helicopters.

And it is offering its services free of charge to health partners on the Costa del Sol, vital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the positive news this morning, President of Helicopteros Sanitarios, María José Cañete, said: “We are pleased to inform you that the patients treated at home who tested positive for coronavirus are recovering favourably and we are glad for that.

“We are continuing testing patients, although I would like to inform you that unfortunately the costs of CRP are high. We also have the EU-certified rapid tests that we have obtained at a more affordable price.

“We continue to visit all our patients with all the safety measures to protect everyone’s health.”





She said the Spanish government is likely to announce today an extended lockdown until April 26, adding “We will keep you informed. A big hug.”



