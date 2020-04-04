Costa Blanca´s Orihuela Area Is Spending Surplus Cash in Helping Covid Crisis-Hit Services





ORIHUELA council says that it will spend some of its 19.1 million euro budget surplus on helping people in the area hit by the coronavirus.

Mayor Emilo Bascunana said that the national government allowed councils to spend up to 20 per cent of any surpluses to deal with the crisis.

It means that Orihuela has a maximum of 3.8 million euros available, but the mayor did not commit to a specific amount.

Bascunana suggested that the money will be used to strengthen local services like home help and telecare, as well buying more personal protective equipment.

Other areas to be looked at will be improving aid to homeless people and low-income families that are suffering especially hard because of recent events.



