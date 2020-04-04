CORONAVIRUS: The Spanish Health Ministry has reported a drop in new infections and deaths in the last 24 hours

New COVID-19 deaths and infections show a slight decline in Spain today

THE Spanish Health Ministry has announced a slight drop in new Covid-19 infections, there were 7,026 new cases today compared to 7,472 yesterday.

A total of 809 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours compared to the previous total of 932. Grass shoots of a decline in infections and deaths from Covid-19 appear to be showing.

The results are all very encouraging with the Spanish government expected to announce soon whether the extreme emergency restrictions now in place could be slightly relaxed.



