China pays tribute to more than 3,300 coronavirus pandemic victims with three minutes silence

China observed a 3-minute silence this morning as a sign of respect for the 3,326 who died as a result of the coronavirus.

The number of deaths registered in China is 3,326 after having officially registered 81,639 cases.

Anti-aircraft sirens started to sound at 10.00 local Chinese time, and immediately people started to stand still and traffic stopped on the streets, while trains, cars, and ships honked their horns in a tribute to the victims of the epidemic in China.