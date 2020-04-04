Celebrities slammed for fake 5G conspiracies and ‘should be ashamed of themselves’





Celebrities who are “fanning the flames” of conspiracy theories linking 5G technology with coronavirus should be ashamed, a scientist has said.

Theories about the link between the mobile technology and Covid-19 are being circulated online.

Actor Woody Harrelson and former Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner are among stars who have shared theories.

Scientists, however, have completely rejected the claims.





Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said: “Conspiracy theorists are a public health danger who once read a Facebook page.

“Here, we also see similar groups of people keen to show their ignorance on a topic where they have no helpful expertise, nor any inclination to post useful public health messages.





about the role of 5G in the coronavirus outbreak on his Instagram profile with the caption: “A lot of my friends have been

talking about the negative effects of 5G.

“My friend Camilla seems this to me today and though I haven’t fully vetted it I find it very interesting.”

Ex on the Beach star Calum Best shared a picture with the words “I say no to 5G” on Instagram, along with a YouTube link to a lecture about the virus.

Gardiner, who left Dancing on Ice last year, posted a video called The Threat of 5G on Twitter and wrote: “Doctors and @WHO ask Governments to halt roll out of 5G. Here’s why!!”

Meanwhile, Blue singer Lee Ryan urged Instagram followers to believe “truth will prevail without violence”.

Alongside a picture of a phone mast on fire, he wrote: “Guys I have to say this!!! Do not start burning up 5g towers!!!!!!!! This is not the way to stand up against it.”