Celebrating Mojacar Easter week at home on Spain’s Costa Almeria





MOJACAR is celebrating Easter Week, even though under the current extraordinary health emergency circumstances it is all going to be very different this year.

Obviously there are not going to be any processions.

Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, which normally would mean the first of ‘Semana Santa’: the ‘Procession de la Borriquillas’ to represent the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem and the blessing of the palms at the doors of the Santa Maria parish church.

Since this cannot happen under the coronavirus state of alarm restrictions, Mojacar is going to be displaying palms branches from its windows and terraces.

The local council has provided 200 branches blessed by the local priest to residents, which have been given out by Civil Protection at the same time as face protection masks made by local women.





At the same time the local authority’s Culture department and Tourist office are running a campaign to encourage people to take part from their homes, and celebrate Easter as best they can under the lockdown restrictions.

Culture councillor Raquel Belmonte called on locals to send in their videos of their home-style Semana Santas so they can be posted on social media and shared.





Videos should be no more than a minute long, and can be either fun or serious, but must be Easter-related. Anyone who records a video they want to share should send them to culturamojácar@gmail.com