Brits IGNORING lockdown rules





SCORES of people ignored the Prime Minister’s plea to stay at home to save the NHS by congregating in groups and enjoy the weekend’s good weather.

With temperatures heading for the mid to high 60’s, health chiefs were afraid people would ignore the government’s coronavirus lockdown rules, jeopardising the strategy of limiting the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Officials warn the lockdown may have to be extended if people continue to ignore the advice to stay at home and only go out for essential reasons.

In London’s Regent Park, dozens of ‘Middle-Aged Men in Lycra’ (MAMILs) ignored the government’s Covid-19 lockdown rules to congregate in Regent’s Park in London to ride their bicycles in large groups.

Groups of men, clad in lycra, riding in close formation. Across in Paddington, keep fit fans were photographed training in a recreation ground – again ignoring social distancing rules.





In Cambridge, groups of people lazed on the banks of the River Cam enjoying the sunshine.

Groups of people were also spotted in Brighton, jeopardising the government’s Covid-19 strategy.





Police chiefs have warned that people breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules face being fined.