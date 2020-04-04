BREAKING: Several people dead after explosion destroys apartment building near Russia’s capital

The blast at the five-storey building occurred this afternoon in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, a town with a population of 118,000.

Social media images show a whole section of the building reduced to rubble. The whole apartment block, 80km from the capital, has been evacuated.





The Emergencies Ministry dispatched several fire engines and emergency services, and according to sources, believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak on the 3rd floor.