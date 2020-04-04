BREAKING NEWS: US coronavirus epicentre New York registers record rise in deaths





THE number of coronavirus deaths in New York reached 3,565 on Saturday following the biggest daily increase so far.

There were 630 Covid-19 fatalities in just 24 hours in the state, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

Total infections also climbed by a new record of 10,841 to 113,704. Some 65 per cent of the cases are in New York City.

Governor Andrew Cuomo meanwhile warned that the coronavirus emergency was “not yet at the apex” in the state.

Speaking at a morning press briefing Cuomo said the peak would probably be in about a week.





“We’re not yet ready for the high point. We’re still working on the capacity of the system”, he said.

“The more time we have to improve the capacity of the system, the better,” he added.





At the same briefing Cuomo reported that a donation of 1,000 ventilators donated by online Chinese retailer Alibaba were being flown in by the Chinese government.