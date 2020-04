IT has been confirmed that UK’s youngest victim of Covid-19 was just five years old.

Another 708 people died today in the UK after testing positive for Coronavirus, including a young child just five years old.

Public Health England have confirmed that the victims were between the ages of five years and 108 years old.

Meanwhile the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the UK has risen to 41,903 as of 9am Saturday after 183,190 have been tested.