BREAKING NEWS: Crazed knifeman ‘shouts Allahu Akbar’ before killing two and injuring at least seven others in France





THE suspect killed two and knifed ‘at least nine people’ outside a bakery in southern France, less than an hour ago. The suspect – a Sudanese national in his 30’s – was arrested at the scene.

Two people have died and three are in critical condition after a knifeman went on a rampage outside a bakery in France.

The assailant is said to have shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is the Greatest) before knifing ‘at least nine people’ who were queuing to go into the bakery in Romans-sur-Isère, southern France, local media reports, France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.

Under France's strict lockdown, all residents must stay inside except for essential outside such as shopping or going to the doctor. France has more than 83,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and upwards of 6,500 have died from the disease.






